Fife brewer toasts rise in revenue as bosses plan construction of new distillery

A Fife distiller and brewer is toasting a 48% surge in revenue as it eyes the construction of a new distillery.

Turnover at St Andrews-based Eden Mill increased to £8 million for the year ending March 2019, as the company expanded its portfolio under the Eden Mill brand.

Operating profit for the year will grow to £495,000, with the current year’s profit forecast projected at £800,000, driven by increased sales and improved efficiency.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

With sales in the first six months of the current year up 17%, the company is on track to achieve 2020 forecasts.

Paul Miller, co-owner and founder of Eden Mill, said: “We’re delighted with our financial results for the last 12 months.

“To achieve our expansion goals, we are in talks with third parties and evaluating longer term funding options to create the first carbon-neutral distillery.”