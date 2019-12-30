Monday, December 30th 2019 Show Links
Fife brewer toasts rise in revenue as bosses plan construction of new distillery

by Steven Rae
December 30, 2019, 2:52 pm
Eden Mill gin.
A Fife distiller and brewer is toasting a 48% surge in revenue as it eyes the construction of a new distillery.

Turnover at St Andrews-based Eden Mill increased to £8 million for the year ending March 2019, as the company expanded its portfolio under the Eden Mill brand.

Operating profit for the year will grow to £495,000, with the current year’s profit forecast projected at £800,000, driven by increased sales and improved efficiency.

With sales in the first six months of the current year up 17%, the company is on track to achieve 2020 forecasts.

Paul Miller, co-owner and founder of Eden Mill, said: “We’re delighted with our financial results for the last 12 months.

Paul Miller, co-owner and founder of Eden Mill.

“To achieve our expansion goals, we are in talks with third parties and evaluating longer term funding options to create the first carbon-neutral distillery.”

