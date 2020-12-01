It is no secret to anyone with an interest in politics that the Scottish Government is opposed to leaving the European Union.

But leaving we are and, in just over a month, we will be a nation free from the diktats of Brussels.

Tragically, this bloody-minded opposition is blinding the SNP to the opportunities to rebuild coastal communities that have been penalised and cut adrift by EU policies for almost five decades.

For example, in September, the Fisheries Bill restored UK control over British waters which will breathe life once again into coastal communities up and down the length and breadth of Scotland; one of the many economic benefits of Brexit.

What was the SNP’s response? They voted against it.

Earlier this month, the UK secured an extremely lucrative trade deal with Canada, which is the 55th international deal it has brokered outside the EU.

What was the SNP’s response? Silence.

And, last week, the UK Government opened bidding on free ports, with one made by the Port of Dundee to obtain the relevant status locally.

The SNP’s response? A statement saying they have not made a decision to support designation of free ports.

Opposing Brexit is one thing but committing consistent acts of economic self-harm and blinding oneself to new economic opportunities because of opposition to a democratic decision that was made four years ago is utterly unintelligible.