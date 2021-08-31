Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ecobean: From horse box to Kirkcaldy shop for eco-friendly coffee company

By Gavin Harper
August 31, 2021, 7:48 am
Courier - Business - Gavin Harper - Ecobean Shop - CR0030479 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: Paul Armor of Ecobean, St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy - Monday 30th August 2021 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
When Kirkcaldy man Paul Armour decided to launch his new coffee firm, he needed to find somewhere to work from.

Rather than find a shop for his new venture Ecobean, Paul came up with a more unusual idea.

He decided he would invest in a horse box.

After making the purchase in the summer of 2018, several months went into carrying out renovations.

That included fitting a roaster and espresso machine.

Paul Armour started his business from this horse box.

With more than two decades’ experience in the coffee trade, Paul wanted Ecobean to be about more than just wholesale of coffee.

He wanted to cut down on the coffee waste that currently is sent to landfill sites across the UK.

Currently over 500,000 tonnes of used coffee grinds are sent to landfill sites.

He said: “We strive to bring environmentally friendly coffee solutions to the forefront of consumers’ minds.

“That’s why we use eco-roast technology – a carbon neutral, zero waste process that harnesses the energy of waste coffee grounds that would normally have been sent to landfill.

“The technology uses this energy to power the eco-roaster, producing one of the most environmentally friendly coffees in the world.”

After launching in the converted horse box, Paul took the business out to customers on Kirkcaldy’s promenade.

He can still be seen at weekend farmers and artisan markets throughout Fife.

Opening Ecobean store during pandemic

Then, last July Paul took the plunge to move into premises in Kirkcaldy.

Moving in to the St Clair Street store coincided with a boom in coffee during lockdown, with the business thriving.

He said: “We were able to open for a couple of months before we had to close.

Paul Armour outside his Ecobean coffee shop in Kirkcaldy.

“We had a lot of requests, so I started doing home deliveries locally. That kept me going until I was able to re-open again.

“The retail part of the business during lockdown was very vibrant. Everyone wanted coffee.”

Paul offers a number of coffee collections, with one taking inspiration from the islands of the Firth of Forth.

He said: “I was designing different blends of coffee that could be used in the espresso machine.

“I was right over the water at Inchcolm, so I named the five blends after islands in the Forth.”

Ecobean reducing coffee waste

In keeping with the environmentally friendly element of the business, Paul has also created eco-tubs, which he supplies to each of Ecobean’s wholesale clients.

They collect waste which is then recycled locally.

He said: “I’m all about trying to be eco-friendly.

“Coffee waste at the moment goes into landfill which can cause all types of issues.

“When we supply to wholesalers, we supply the beans in an eco-tub which is totally recycleable and reusable.

The eco-tubs are designed to reduce waste.

“I give the coffee to the clients in one tub and also another empty eco-tub.

“All their coffee waste goes into that.

“I then take away the tub full of coffee waste and I am working with the equality centre in Kinghorn Loch.

“They’re recycling that waste for fertilisers on allotments.  It’s a total zero waste solution.”

Little over a year on from opening his shop, Paul said business remains good.

“The wholesale side of the business has really taken off,” he said.