Eat Out to Help Out October: Businesses in Tayside launch discount food and drink scheme

A number of producers and restaurants from across Scotland have united to unveil their own version of the government’s “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme.

Businesses across Dundee, Angus and Perthshire, including Queen Street Tavern in Forfar and Porters Bar & Restaurant in Dundee, have all signed up to participate in Eat Out to Help Out October.

Spearheaded by Barry Knight, director of food and drink procurement company, The Full Range, the initiative will incorporate every element of the supply chain to create lucrative deals for diners up and down the country at a pivotal time for the industry.

The UK Government’s Eat Out To Help Out scheme, which offered 50% discounts up to £10 per person off in local eateries, was well received by venues across the country.

Around 84,000 signed up to take part in August and a reported 64 million discounted meals were served in the first three weeks of the month alone.

Many venues continued to offer the discount, fitting the bill themselves, throughout September.

Discounts

Queen Street Tavern will offer 50% off Tuesday to Friday, while Porter’s Bar & Restaurant take 30% off the food bill Tuesday to Thursday.

The new initiative comes one month after the government’s pioneering Eat Out to Help Out scheme ended.

Used by diners more than 100 million times, the government’s original initiative generated more than £522 million in support for outlets UK-wide at a time of reduced consumer confidence and helped kickstart the hospitality industry post-lockdown.

Mr Knight said: “By leveraging our unique position in the marketplace, we have been able to negotiate a support package across a wide range of suppliers and manufacturers which allow our partner restaurants to run promotions throughout the month of October, in turn, encouraging diners to eat out and sustain footfall at a particularly vulnerable time for hospitality.

“As we approach the winter months, hospitality businesses need assistance once again which is why we have created our own version of the scheme.

“We have worked behind the scenes to generate additional support from a range of suppliers and manufacturers across Scotland, allowing outlets to offer their customers great deals which will help secure additional spend across the entire supply chain.”

It is hoped that the initiative – which will be open to both eat-in or takeaway outlets – will help areas that didn’t benefit first time round due to local lockdowns and take away businesses who were limited to which offers they could include in the deal.

‘Excited’

Kevin Webster, Owner at Porters Bar & Restaurant, Dundee, said: “We are very excited to be supporting Eat Out To Help October.

“Working together with suppliers to help drive footfall is a really welcome collaboration at exactly the time the industry and consumers need it most.”

To keep up-to-date on other participating restaurants signing up visit www.thefullrangeltd.com/eat-out.