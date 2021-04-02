Easter weekend: Fun-filled Covid-friendly activities to take part in across Tayside and Fife

With sunshine predicted for most of Easter weekend, visitor attractions in Tayside and Fife will be open for socially-distanced fun.

From Good Friday the Scottish Government is asking people to Stay Local, which means they can travel within their local authority area for non-essential purposes.

After attractions were forced to close in the winter, there are now some Covid-friendly options across the region.

Scone Palace announced on Facebook it would offer free entry this weekend, and will be open for an extra hour on Monday.

Resident peacock Alexander will even be on hand to meet and greet visitors.

Elsewhere in Perthshire and Fife, Scotland’s first ever Spring Flower Festival gets under way.

From Friday until May 31, gardens across the country will be welcoming visitors to enjoy the spectacle as the season unfolds.

A mix of live and virtual tours and workshops will allow people to immerse themselves in the sights and smells of some of Scotland’s best gardens as nature puts on its finest show.

At Cluny House Gardens, outside Aberfeldy, there’s the chance to walk through woodland gardens filled with blue Himalayan poppies and brightly-coloured Candelabra primulas.

At Teasses in central Fife, head gardener Craig Cameron will be leading foraging walks to reveal the wild larder that’s popping up amongst the fresh, spring growth.

Catherine Erskine, chairwoman of festival organisers Discover Scottish Gardens, said: “Spring is always uplifting, but it has taken on special significance this year and we want to encourage as many people as possible to enjoy the sense of life beginning again that this season of awakening is set to bring.”

All garden openings will be socially-distanced and will take place within Covid-19 guidelines.

Cairnie Fruit Farm near Cupar opened its outdoor areas and Funyard on Thursday, and will be staying open from 10am to 4pm, seven days a week.

All tickets must be pre-booked in advance via the website.

Limited hot and cold drinks and Easter treats will be available this weekend.

The farm café and shop will remain closed, with season ticket holders not obliged to book.

In Angus, Charleston Fruit Farm near Montrose has set up an Easter tea party with bunnies for people to enjoy.

There is no need to book, but staff will be counting numbers entering and leaving to ensure visitors can socially distance.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid busy places and maintain physical distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus during the Easter weekend.

In Dundee, locals can enjoy strolls at Magdalen Green, Broughty Ferry beach and Camperdown Country Park, although the wildlife centre remains closed.

The beauty spots are expected to be busy over the weekend and members of the public have been asked to remain cautious of crowds.

Guidance on meeting outdoors has not changed from the current restrictions of up to four adults from two separate households.

Scotland remains in Level 4 until April 26 which means camping is also still not allowed.

‘Stay local’

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “We have made progress both in suppressing the virus and in vaccination, and therefore the changes I previously indicated will go ahead on April 2 and 5.

“The stay at home rule is being replaced by a requirement to stay local – while Covid-19 levels remain high in some areas, and while a lot of people remain unvaccinated, we do not want the virus to spread from areas with relatively high prevalence to areas with low rates of infection.

“That’s why the current travel restrictions, which prevent non-essential travel outside your local authority area, are really important.

“It will be easier to relax more restrictions in the future if case numbers remain under control, so when things open up slightly this weekend please continue to stick to the rules, and follow the advice and the instructions given by store staff to keep you and the other customers safe.

“Stay at home – for now – protect the NHS, and follow the FACTS advice when you are out and about to help save lives.”

Visit beauty spots safely

Police Scotland Tayside Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Andrew Todd, also asked people to exercise caution.

He said: “The coronavirus regulations have had a significant impact on our lives and I would like to thank the vast majority of people who are sticking to the rules and doing the right thing to avoid the spread of the virus as we move through the easing of restrictions.

“People should not travel outwith their local authority area except for essential purposes.

“While Easter weekend is traditionally a time for visiting friends and family, I would urge people to stay local and follow the regulations on gatherings.

“If you are visiting beauty spots within your local area, do so safely and respectfully – leaving no trace of your visit. Please also park responsibly to allow emergency access.

“Our approach throughout the pandemic has been to engage with the public, explain the legislation and encourage compliance, but we will not hesitate to use our enforcement powers as a last resort.”