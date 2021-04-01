Dundee City Council have urged members of the public to remain cautious as the Easter weekend rolls closer.

While the holiday usually serves as a chance to meet with relatives, roll eggs in local parks and hold barbecues, this year the council are recommending a more moderate approach to celebrations.

Residents have been asked to avoid busy spaces and plan their celebrations in advance, as well as sticking to social distancing rules.

Scotland’s current restrictions do still allow up to four adults from two separate households – so safely meeting with family is not completely off the table.

‘Keep people safe’

Neighbourhood Services Convener, councillor Anne Rendall, said: “It’s important

we continue to keep ourselves, friends, family and our local communities safe from

the virus. The consistent messaging on staying safe from COVID-19 remains true over the Easter period too, we have to stick with it.

“We need to remember, whatever the weather, these restrictions are in place for a

reason and we make sure we enjoy Easter in a safe and responsible manner.

“We’ve placed additional signage in the city’s outdoor spaces to prompt visitors to

keep following the FACTS advice and physically distanced from others from different

households at all times.

“It’s important that we keep others in mind just now, not just by physically distancing,

but we should make sure to leave our city’s outdoor areas in the same condition we

find them in.

“We’ve all done so well to get to this stage, we aren’t out of the pandemic yet, it’s not

yet the time to be meeting up in large numbers in outdoor areas. We should continue

to take care at this stage of the pandemic with an end in sight.”

We will not hesitate to use our

enforcement powers as a last resort – Chief Superintendent Andrew Todd

Tayside Police have also asked those celebrating the holiday to stick to the guidance.

“The coronavirus regulations have had a significant impact on our lives and I would like to thank the vast majority of people who are sticking to the rules and doing the right thing to avoid the spread of the virus as we move through the easing of restrictions,” said Chief Superintendent Andrew Todd.

“People should not travel outwith their local authority area except for essential

purposes. While Easter weekend is traditionally a time for visiting friends and family, I

would urge people to stay local and follow the regulations on gatherings.

“If you are visiting beauty spots within your local area, do so safely and respectfully –

leaving no trace of your visit. Please also park responsibly to allow emergency access.

“Our approach throughout the pandemic has been to engage with the public, explain

the legislation and encourage compliance, but we will not hesitate to use our

enforcement powers as a last resort.”