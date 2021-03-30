Easter recipe: Make this seasonal lamb the star of the show

It’s not just eggs and chocolate that are synonymous with Easter. Here’s how to cook up a perfectly delicious seasonal lamb.

As Easter weekend approaches, many of us may be starting to think more towards seasonal spring cooking.

Around this time of year, lamb is often on the menu and a feature in many fine-dining dishes.

To help us create the perfect celebratory roast ahead of Easter Sunday, award-winning Scottish chef and former MasterChef: The Professionals contestant David Hetherington has offered up his top tips, in association with Aldi.

Choosing the perfect centrepiece for your Easter table is key, says David, who has created this delicious recipe using Aldi’s Scotch whole leg of lamb. He has recently been working with the supermarket to show customers how to create tasty meals that will feed a family of four for less than £6.

David said: “With spring comes such an abundance of stunning Scottish ingredients, which is why I was so thrilled when Aldi asked me if I would share a recipe for their new Scotch whole leg of lamb – arguably the finest centrepiece for an Easter roast.

“For an added twist, I suggest getting outdoors and foraging for some wild garlic which grows in abundance at this time of year around Scotland – the smell is unmistakable and adds the finishing touch to this dish.”

Roast Scotch whole leg of lamb, anchovy, wild garlic and rosemary

David says: “This recipe calls for wild garlic. However, you can leave it out and just use regular garlic and throw in some spinach leaf for colour.”

(Serves 6-8)

Ingredients

2kg leg of Aldi’s Scotch lamb

6 anchovy fillets

500g wild garlic (normal garlic is fine to substitute – 6 cloves)

½ a bunch of fresh rosemary

1.5 kg potatoes

1 lemon

olive oil

1 pack tender stem broccoli

2 bunches spring onions

1 bag spinach

1 bag kale

Method