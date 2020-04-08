Hundreds of Easter eggs being handed out across Dundee thanks to kind donation

Staff and volunteers at Dundee’s drug and alcohol support charity, We Are With You, formerly Addaction, are pulling out all the stops to make sure that Easter still goes ahead for hundreds of children throughout Dundee.

Service manager at the centre, Dave Barrie, said they were able to buy between 500-600 Easter eggs thanks to a £2,000 donation.

Dave said: “This is a very difficult time for many families.

“We have been receiving lots of calls from families who are vulnerable and who are struggling.”

He added: “Thanks to this donation we have been able to buy the Easter eggs and will be distributing them all over Dundee from Lochee and Stobswell to Douglas and the city centre, to name but a few areas.”

Dave said it is great to see so many people in the city pulling together to help out others.

He said: “We work with families who have no real resources and no extra money for treats like Easter eggs.”

