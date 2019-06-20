East Neuk village community in shock as two die in apparent murder-suicide

Police have confirmed they are investigating a possible murder-suicide in the Fife village of Elie.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found in a flat in Links Place on Monday afternoon.

They have been named locally as former DJ Ross Thom, 39, and Valerie Richardson.

It is understood Valerie had lived in the flat for around five years and Ross stayed a few miles away in Cellardyke.

Police Scotland confirmed post-mortem examinations were carried out on Wednesday but made no further comment on the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.