East Neuk: Bid to create Air B&B control zone to stop villages being ‘taken over’

By Claire Warrender
September 17, 2021, 7:10 am
Fife Air B&B control zone
Councillor Bill Porteous supports a control zone.

A bid to control the number of Air B&Bs and other short-term lets in Fife’s East Neuk will be launched next week.

The picturesque corner of Fife is popular with holidaymakers and has seen an increase in the number of properties let to visitors.

Fife Air B&B control zone
The East Neuk is popular with holidaymakers.

But some residents fear the trend is pushing up property prices and pricing locals out of the market.

Just last month, a house in Elie sold for an incredible £600,000 over the asking price.

And there are concerns that villages could be “taken over” if the number of short-term lets continues to rise.

Fife’s Liberal Democrat group says it’s now time to balance the needs of the tourism sector with those of communities.

And they are urging councillors to support a motion to establish a control area for the East Neuk at a full Fife Council meeting on Thursday.

This means people would need planning permission to turn a home into holiday lets.

Almost half of properties are holiday homes

A survey by the Scottish Greens in 2018 found almost half of all properties in Elie were holiday homes.

However, some locals believe the figure could actually be as high as 70%.

Almost half of proerties in Elie are holiday homes.

And the Scottish Government says most of the 1,300 Air B&Bs let out in Fife are concentrated in the East Neuk or St Andrews.

According to their research, 46% of East Neuk residents think there are too many short-term lets in their area.

Many are concerned about the long-term availability of affordable homes.”

Councillor Bill Porteous.

And 76% say the number has increased in the past three years.

While tourism is undoubtedly important, the Lib Dems say there must be a balance.

East Neuk and Landward councillor Bill Porteous is one of those with concerns.

“Setting up a controlled area for short-term lets will be welcome news for many people in the community,” he said.

Bill Porteous is particularly concerned about Elie.

“Many are concerned about the long-term availability of affordable homes, which impinges on local employment opportunities and local businesses, in order to ensure a great future for our area.”

But Mr Porteous says the measure is not a silver bullet and he has also called for the building of more affordable homes.

Lib Dem group leader Tim Brett insists Fife Council now has the power to address the problem.

“Tourism is vital for our area but there needs to be a balance that doesn’t make life difficult for people who want to live and work in the area,” he said.

Air B&B control zones

The Scottish Government’s control area regulations came into force on April 1.

Their purpose is to help manage high concentrations of short-term letting where it limits the availability of residential housing.

And they should also ensure homes are used in the best interests of the community.

Meanwhile, a proposed new licensing scheme for Air B&Bs is also under review.

By controlling the growth of holiday lets we may be able to change how these communities exist and grow.”

Willie Rennie MSP.

If Fife Council backs the motion for an Air B&B control zone, the proposal will go out to public consultation.

And it would then be passed to Scottish ministers for approval.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie is keen to see the new powers introduced as soon as possible.

“I support a healthy holiday let sector but if that takes over an area it means that the area is often empty for large parts of the year, which affects the shops, the schools and the bus service,” he said.

“By controlling the growth of holiday lets we may be able to change how these communities exist and grow and tilt the balance back to more full-time residents.”

