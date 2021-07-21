East Fife boss Darren Young blasts Alan Muir after Dundee United cup defeat claiming ref missed ‘punch’ and penalty calls

East Fife boss Darren Young has blasted referee Alan Muir after his side’s Premier Sports Cup Group B loss to Dundee United.

The Fifers went down 1-0 at New Bayview last night after Peter Pawlett struck for United in the first half.

The Methil side were impressive – and gaffer Young was happy with their display, believing they were the better team.

However, the former Aberdeen reckons they could’ve had a penalty or two in the match and was unhappy with whistler Muir’s performance.

‘Their goalkeeper punches our centre-forward’s head’

He said: “I felt overall we were the better team.

“We were outstanding from start to finish and it’s probably our best game so far from pre-season all the way through the group section.

“How we never got one penalty in the game I don’t know.

“Danny Denholm got clipped in the first half, their goalkeeper punches our centre-forward’s head and Kevin Smith got in behind and got clipped but the ref gave none of them.

“It’s disappointing from that side of things but, by and large, we were brilliant.”

League hopes for Young

Out of the running in the cup and headed into the League One campaign, Young is hopeful East Fife can compete given what they showed against Premiership United.

He’s looking to add to his depleted squad but admits it’s proving difficult in a competitive marketplace.

Young added: “If we can perform like that during the season then, hopefully, we can go on and do well.

“We’ll, hopefully, have a few back before the league stuff starts – Danny Swanson is injured just now and Stewart Murdoch is out, too.

“We’re wanting to bring another goalkeeper in and a couple more to help with the numbers.

“The leagues are getting harder and harder with a lot of guys dropping down from full time because the money’s not that much different.

“From our point of view, it is what it is.”