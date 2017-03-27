East Fife boss Barry Smith says on-loan Dundee youngster Jesse Curran’s flexibility reminds him of current Dens star Mark O’Hara.

The 20-year-old Australian joined the Fifers on an emergency loan deal until the end of the season at the end of last month.

He’s impressed in his short time in Methil, helping East Fife to two wins and a draw in his four matches.

He’s likely to be involved for today’s big game against Brechin as they chase a play-off place.

And Barry is happy with how Curran has settled in.

He said: “I had seen him play in 20s games and knew he had ability. He’s done very well since he came into our line-up.

“He’s showed all different types of ability, he’s good on the ball, comfortable in possession and gets around the pitch. He’s a good box-to-box midfielder with ability to defend.

“We’d like him to get more efforts on goal, though, he gets in good positions but looks for the perfect pass when he’s the chance to shoot.

“He’s played a different role last week on the right of midfield and showed he can play in a couple of positions.

“He’s showed he’s capable of adapting. That’s always a good thing for boys to be comfortable in more than one position.

“He’s a bit similar to Mark O’Hara at Dundee in that he’s played in a few positions but is comfortable in them all.”

Another young Dee impressing on a loan deal is Josh Skelly at Arbroath.

Skelly has grabbed five goals in 25 games this season as the Red Lichties battle with Forfar for the League Two title. And the striker has impressed boss Dick Campbell who said: “Josh has done well for us.

“Like all young players, he has a lot to improve on but he has a great deal of ability and will go further in the game. I was pleased to get him.

“Unfortunately, he’s out with a hamstring injury and I don’t expect him to play for another fortnight.

“He has helped us get where we are and will again be an important player for us when he comes back.”