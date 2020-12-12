Kind-hearted junior footballers help Stobswell community at Christmas

A junior football team have come up trumps with a massive food donation for Stobswell at Christmas.

East Craigie JFC have handed over five boxes of food and other items for the Stobswell Food Larder in the build up to the festive season.

Players, management, family and friends of the club have gone out of their way to gather together goods for the larder to ensure that no one goes without this Christmas.

Club president Willie Lawson said the club, which ran a similar donation drive earlier this year, had been delighted to help out again.

He said: “The football club has a great affinity with Stobswell and the team management and players have a great rapport with everyone in the community.

“We thought it would be good on our 140th anniversary to give back to our community at Christmas.

“We felt it was important to try to help local families and local children so we began asking for donations for the food larder and we have a tremendous response.

“Everyone in the team and their families got involved and we have been given several boxes of donations to hand into Stobswell Larder.

“It’s been great to see everyone pulling together.”

Willie said he hoped the drive would go some way to helping Stobie Larder and Boomerang project achieve their aims “in what has been a difficult year for so many.”

He added: “With some donations still to come in, this was a great effort by everyone involved at the club for a really worthwhile cause in our community.”

Neil Ellis, who began the Stobswell Larder at the start of lockdown said they were overwhelmed with the support they had received from the club.

He said: “This is the second time this year the club have been generous with donations for us.

“The donations were collected from the club by Boomerang and are in the larder for those who need help at Christmas.

“It has been incredible to see how the community have pulled together to help others out at this time.

“What has been particularly heartening has been seeing some people who were helped out at the start of lockdown now back out on their feet and coming in with donations for others who are struggling now.”

Colin Clement, chairman of the Stobswell Forum, said: “What the club has done for the community has been great and we are very grateful to them for their efforts on behalf of everyone in the area.”