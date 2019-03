A woman who stole a pair of earrings choked back tears in the dock as she avoided going to prison.

Rachel Morrison, 41, admitted stealing the jewellery from Debenhams in the Overgate Centre on September 1 last year.

Sheriff Alastair Brown told Morrison, of the Salvation Army Hostel, Ward Road, that she had “a bad history” and added: “I am not going to commit further public resources to help you.”

He imposed a curfew on her from 7am-7pm.