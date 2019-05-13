Early-morning Dundee raid leads to man being charged as £2,000 of cocaine recovered

A man has been charged after police allegedly recovered thousands of pounds worth of cocaine in an early-morning raid.

The Maryfield Community Policing Team in Dundee were out early before 7am on Saturday morning when they executed a drugs search warrant at an address in Dundonald Street.

Two men were arrested and a quantity of cocaine later valued at around £2,000 was reportedly recovered.

One of the arrested men was subsequently charged with drugs offences and the other was released without charge.

A spokesman said: “Our Community Policing Teams work closely with partner agencies and local communities to tackle local issues and deal with anti-social behaviour.”