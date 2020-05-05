Early morning call as emergency services rush to Arbroath over concern for male

Emergency services attended an early morning call-out today due to concern for a man at Arbroath cliffs.

Arbroath Lifeboat was launched and attended along with police, ambulance and HM Coastguard.

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard said: “We received a call from Police Scotland to assist them with an incident at Arbroath cliffs at 4.15 am today.

“Arbroath Lifeboat crew along with HM Coastguard, Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service all attended.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report relating to a concern for a person who was at cliffs in Arbroath around 4.15am on Monday May 4.

“Officers attended alongside the coastguard and ambulance service. A 26-year-old man was brought to safety and received initial treatment at the scene.”