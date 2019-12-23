Eagles tribute act to play Caird Hall in 2020 on Scottish leg of tour

One of the UK’s top tribute acts will take to the stage in Dundee in the new year.

Leisure and Culture Dundee has announced the Illegal Eagles will play the Caird Hall next year on the Scottish leg of their tour.

The band will play the Caird Hall on Saturday November 28 2020.

A Leisure and Culture spokesman said: “Celebrating the music of the legendary West Coast Country Rock band, The Illegal Eagles return to the Caird Hall in 2020 for another outstanding show promising more of their trademark musical prowess, acute attention to detail and incredible showmanship.

This critically acclaimed show features the very best from the Eagles’ catalogue of classics including ’Hotel California’, ‘Desperado’, ‘Take It Easy’, ‘New Kid In Town’, ‘Life In The Fast Lane’ and many more.”

Tickets for the gig will go on sale from the Dundee Box Office in the new year, with fans urged to be quick to pick up the briefs.