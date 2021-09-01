Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eagle-eyed local spots mistake on Dundee bus sign after bird lands on it

By Katy Scott
September 1, 2021, 5:11 pm
bus stop sign spelling mistake
Graham Cross noticed the spelling mistake recently.

An eagle-eyed Dundee resident spotted a spelling error on a local bus sign which he believes has been there for years.

Graham Cross, 76, noticed the spelling mistake on the bus shelter sign for Ardler Library recently when a bird landed on it.

However, the Ardler resident fears the council blunder, which labels the stop “Atler” may have gone unnoticed for almost two decades.

bus stop sign spelling mistake
The sign for the Ardler Library bus stop reads “Atler Library”.

Mr Cross said: “They put up that bus stop around the time I moved in, about 18 or 19 years ago.

“It must’ve been wrong that entire time. I don’t know if anyone has noticed it.

“I only noticed it recently when a bird landed on it and I looked up and thought ‘that’s not right’.”

‘Atler Library’

The bus stop sign outside the Ardler Library in Dundee reads “Atler Library” in small print angled away from the shelter.

“It’s supposed to say Ardler Library, but it obviously doesn’t,” said Mr Cross.

“It’s not even a typo because they’re far apart on the keyboard, so it’s just a spelling mistake.

dundee bus stop sign spelling mistake

Mr Cross pointed the mistake out to a couple of other people, who also said they had never noticed it.

“They thought it was quite strange,” he said.

“Nobody actually reads that bit of the sign since it’s so tucked away, so I wonder if anyone knows about it.

“Maybe it’ll encourage people to look around a bit more.”

Dundee City Council did not respond to a request for comment.