Eagle-eyed local spots mistake on Dundee bus sign after bird lands on it

An eagle-eyed Dundee resident spotted a spelling error on a local bus sign which he believes has been there for years.

Graham Cross, 76, noticed the spelling mistake on the bus shelter sign for Ardler Library recently when a bird landed on it.

However, the Ardler resident fears the council blunder, which labels the stop “Atler” may have gone unnoticed for almost two decades.

Mr Cross said: “They put up that bus stop around the time I moved in, about 18 or 19 years ago.

“It must’ve been wrong that entire time. I don’t know if anyone has noticed it.

“I only noticed it recently when a bird landed on it and I looked up and thought ‘that’s not right’.”

‘Atler Library’

The bus stop sign outside the Ardler Library in Dundee reads “Atler Library” in small print angled away from the shelter.

“It’s supposed to say Ardler Library, but it obviously doesn’t,” said Mr Cross.

“It’s not even a typo because they’re far apart on the keyboard, so it’s just a spelling mistake.

Mr Cross pointed the mistake out to a couple of other people, who also said they had never noticed it.

“They thought it was quite strange,” he said.

“Nobody actually reads that bit of the sign since it’s so tucked away, so I wonder if anyone knows about it.

“Maybe it’ll encourage people to look around a bit more.”

Dundee City Council did not respond to a request for comment.