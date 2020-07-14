Video: Eager customers flock to the shops as Dundee retail centre reopens

Hundreds of shoppers flocked to the city centre yesterday as the Overgate opened its doors for the first time in months and more shops reopened in the Wellgate.

Social distancing and fears of Covid-19 did little to deter those eager to splurge some cash, with buyers happily queuing outside stores such as Flying Tiger, Foot Asylum and Lush.

The Overgate first shut its doors at the end of March after the government announced all non-essential shops had to close.

The Wellgate stayed partially open as its food businesses were considered to be essential.

One excited customer, Jack Gordon, described the reopening as “something we need.”

“It’s really good,” the 85-year-old said. “My wife and I came into town quite regularly before lockdown.

“We used to visit the cafe in Debenhams quite a lot and we’re looking forward to the store, and hopefully the cafe, reopening soon. They said themselves that it’s the most important part of the business financially.”

Despite his age putting him at higher risk of the virus, Jack claims to have no worries about safety while shopping.

He said: “I’ve always felt perfectly safe here, even with the virus. I’ve never seen anyone coughing or lying on the floor rolling around.”

Maureen Meish, another shopper, also claims to have no concerns about catching the virus.

The 66-year-old, who was meeting up with a friend at the shopping centre, said: “It doesn’t really seem like there’s a problem, and it’s good to get out and about.

“I was actually just meeting with a friend in the town and we got caught up in some rain, so we came into the Overgate for a blether.

“We haven’t actually done much shopping today.”

Her friend, Anne Muir, added: “I feel pretty safe as long as everyone is wearing a mask and socially distancing.

“We’ll be back for some shopping soon, I’m sure.”

One of the safety measures the Overgate has introduced is deep-cleaning of its toilets for 15 minutes, every hour, described as “brilliant” by Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce CEO, Alison Henderson (see video below).

Local business owners have ensured they are doing as much as possible to keep shoppers safe, with many marking out social distancing spaces and setting up sneeze guards at tills.

Stacey Forbes, owner of children’s clothing store Funky Little Monkeys in the Wellgate, is among them. Her store was one of a number in the Wellgate to reopen yesterday.

She said: “With my store, most of the customers have young kids with them, so they’re already taking the right precautions.

“We’ve marked out the floor into two metre spaces, and we’ve got hand sanitiser and plastic screens at the till too.

“So far we’ve had a lot of our regulars coming in, and we’re really happy to be back serving customers. It’s really amazing.”

Malcolm Angus, Centre Manager of Overgate said: “Overgate is delighted to have reopened today and we are very much enjoying welcoming everyone through the doors again.

“It has been a long three months for retailers, customers and staff but finally we can say Overgate is officially open for business. There has been a steady footfall of shoppers and there is a general feeling of optimism which we expect to build as the week progresses.

“We have made every effort to ensure the safety of our customers when they visit Overgate. This does of course have cost implications for the centre, however the wellbeing of visitors is paramount and is not something we are willing to compromise on.

“Whilst there will be visible changes and clear guidance for everyone coming into the centre, which we would kindly ask people to adhere to, we are doing our utmost to help ensure a positive and enjoyable shopping experience for all as we take these steps together into the ‘new normal’.”