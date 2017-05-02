Detectives investigating the rape of a woman near a school in Renfrewshire have issued an e-fit image of a man they want to trace.

The 27-year-old victim was walking on a path between Byres Road and Glenmalloch Place, in Elderslie, at around 8pm on Monday February 20 when she was attacked.

The suspect is described as white, aged between 35 and 50, and of medium to stocky build. He has dark hair that is receding on top and was wearing dark trousers and a light-coloured t-shirt.

Police have asked anyone who saw a man matching the description, or who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously at the time, to get in touch with officers.

Detective Inspector Louise Harvie moved to reassure the community that officers are doing everything they can to investigate the attack, which happened near Wallace Primary School.

She said: “We are completely focused on solving this crime and I cannot stress enough the importance of members of the public coming forward with any information that could potentially assist with our inquiries.

“If you were in the surrounding area on the evening of Monday February 20, please cast your mind back and think about whether you may have seen a man of the above description or anything out of the ordinary.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Renfrew Police Station on the 101 number.