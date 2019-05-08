Dyspraxia group holds first meeting in Dundee

Dyspraxia East of Scotland for Adults is hosting its first meet-up in Dundee.
The newly formed group encourages adults with a shared experience to meet up in an informal way across the region.
The group says it is trying to raise awareness of adults living with the disorder.
Dyspraxia is a condition which affects fine and gross motor co-ordination in children and adults. It can impact speech and articulation and the Dyspraxia Foundation says it can also affect a person’s thoughts and perceptions.
The disorder affects people from across a range of intellectual abilities.
The group meet-up will take place at the Medina Bar and Grill, 113 Nethergate from 1-3pm on Saturday.
Those who are new to the group are welcome to bring a friend with them.
To sign up for the event email eosdyspraxia@gmail.com.