Dyson vacuum cleaner, two TVs and bottles of vodka taken as flat window smashed during Dundee theft

Two TVs, a Dyson vacuum cleaner and bottles of vodka were among the items stolen from a Dundee home during a break-in.

A rear window was smashed in at a flat on Court Street during the theft.

The incident took place between 11am on Monday and 7.50am on Tuesday.

The following items were taken: two TVs, bottles of vodka, a Dyson vacuum cleaner, a three-figure sum of money in both notes and coins, a Samsung tablet, prescription medication and bottles of aftershave.

The thief or thieves are believed to have been in the back garden of the property for a while prior to the incident, before entering through the window.

Police say there were signs that “a number of attempts were made” to break into the flat before the window was smashed.

The close is adjacent to a number of others on Court Street, Tannadice Street and Strathmore Street.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 101 or speak with any police officer, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. The reference is CR/28351/19.