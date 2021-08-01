Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 1st 2021
News / Schools & Family

Dyslexia expert to help Perth and Kinross parents understand their child’s condition

Perth and Kinross parents are invited to quiz a dyslexia expert on the trials and tribulations of raising a child with the condition.
By Rebecca McCurdy
August 1, 2021, 7:00 am
Photo of Rebecca McCurdy
Post Thumbnail

Sharon Hall, chair of Dyslexia Scotland’s North East branch, will share her strategies at a free webinar run by Auchterarder charity Parents Supporting Parents on Wednesday, August 4.

The webinar is open to all parents and carers of school aged children right up to adulthood in the region.

Sharon’s own journey with dyslexia began when her son William was diagnosed at the age of four, some 20 years ago.

The experience has not been smooth sailing, she said, and mistakes were made along the way.

It was these mistakes, combined with the success, that made Sharon realise she had a wealth of knowledge to share with other parents.

Parents can quiz Sharon, who is a trained specialist tutor, on all matters relating to dyslexia, such as screening and assessment issues, writing support, school transitions and exams.

Communication is key

One of the key messages she hopes to share with Perth and Kinross parents on a dyslexia journey is the importance of working with schools to develop unique strategies which can be used in the classroom and at home.

This, she said, is even more essential following lockdown where parents have been able to identify the areas where their children are struggling.

Sharon Hall.

“I made a lot of mistakes in the early years,” she said. “This journey is all about working together and building communication with the school.

“That’s really the best support any parent can give their child. It doesn’t come easy or quickly.”

Sharon said she did not do this in the beginning and instead placed her frustrations with the school.

She added: “That was 20 years ago and it was probably the worst thing I could have done.

“What I needed to do was work with them and that’s what I want to encourage in other parents by telling them the mistakes that I made.”

Many parents, like me, don’t have any prior knowledge of dyslexia until their child is diagnosed.”

Laura Kelly, development officer of Parents Supporting Parents

However challenges do not mean that children with dyslexia cannot achieve the goals they set themselves.

She said: “We’re not going to present this story that dyslexia stops you achieving things but we are going to be honest about some of the barriers that parents will come across.”

Laura Kelly, development officer of the Perthshire charity, said the webinar can be useful for all parents and carers, regardless of the stage they are at in their child’s dyslexia journey.

Her son, now 11, was identified as dyslexic in P4 and as her firstborn child, Laura was unaware of the signs to look out for.

She said: “Looking back, I was quite naïve and maybe wasn’t voicing any concerns I had to the school.

“I just assumed he was struggling a little bit with phonics. Many parents, like me, don’t have any prior knowledge of dyslexia until their child is diagnosed.

“The webinars are great because we’re all coming from the same place and we’re all able to share a bit of knowledge with each other and say what didn’t work for us.”

To sign up for the webinar, which starts at 6.30pm, register at www.parentssupportingparents.co.uk/our-events.

