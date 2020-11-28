A controlling abuser repeatedly dragged his girlfriend over his shoulder when she tried to escape his clutches.

Dylan Scott, 25, demanded the woman change her clothing and ordered her to leave parties during their four-month relationship, Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

On one occasion, the thug released the handbrake of his girlfriend’s car and caused it to crash into a lamppost.

Scott, who has convictions for abusing two other partners, told the woman: “I go where you go.”

He is now facing a stint in prison after pleading guilty to acting in a coercive and controlling manner.

The court was told how Scott was angered on June 26 after the woman uploaded a photo to social media of herself with friends at a party.

However, she left after Scott attended and demanded she leave with him. The following day, the pair were arguing in her car before the woman left in a bid to get away from him.

Fiscal depute Marie Irvine said: “The accused then released the handbrake causing it to roll and collide with a lamppost.

“She contacted her friends by phone saying he crashed her car and refused to get out.”

The woman managed to seek refuge at a house party with her friends who prevented Scott from gaining access.

A similar incident occurred later that month at another party in Broughty Ferry where Scott pushed her to the floor after she asked to leave.

Weeks after this incident, Scott repeatedly lifted the woman over his shoulder to prevent her from leaving. This was sparked by the woman complaining about the filthy conditions of his Dallfield Court flat.

“The accused ran up behind her and lifted her and carried her up the stairs against her will,” Ms Irvine added.

“She repeatedly shouted to put her down and the accused said ‘I go where you go’

“He dragged her onto the floor. She shouted that she did not want to go with him but the accused ignored her requests.”

The woman eventually punched Scott to the face after he repeatedly picked her up. Scott responded by punching her to the face and dragging her back to the flat.

The lout threw the woman’s phone down the multi stairwell after she threatened to phone the police.

After eventually being allowed to leave, Scott tried to repeat his behaviour near the Wellgate centre in the early hours of the morning.

However, he was foiled after passers-by responded to the woman screaming for help. Police attended and photos were taken of bruising she sustained.

Scott, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to behaving in a coercive and controlling manner between March 1 and July 13 this year at addresses on Church Street in Broughty Ferry, Mains Road, Dallfield Court, Ballater Place and at the rear of the Wellgate Centre.

He also admitted repeatedly phoning the woman on dozens of occasions as well as using social media to tell her that he would not be going to prison.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until next month for reports to be prepared. Scott was remanded in custody meantime.