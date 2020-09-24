Mum’s anger as son, 12, is left ‘terrified’ after bully spat in his face

A Dundee mum says her 12-year-old son is “terrified” to return to school after being spat on by a fellow student.

Annie Toner, from Lochee, said the latest incident at St John’s High School saw a bully spit in her son Dylan’s face.

Dylan has been targeted at the school before but this has left him really upset and scared, said Annie.

The mum-of-seven said: “To spit on someone at any time is a vile, disgusting thing to do but right in the middle of a pandemic like this it is a really stupid and potentially dangerous thing to do.

“One of his biggest fears is that this could have caused him to become infected with Covid-19.

“There have already been confirmed cases of Covid at St John’s and it’s a disgusting thing to do.”

Annie said Dylan, who is in second year, came home from school and immediately took a shower.

The incident happened last week and Dylan hadn’t been back to school since, she added.

“I thought at first that his clothes had been spat on but when he told me it was his face, I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

“I have said we could look at him moving schools, but even that isn’t enough to settle his fears. He was afraid to go back in the first place and now this has happened there is no calming him.

“I have spoken to the school but I’m not sure if they have taken our concerns seriously.

“I’m heartbroken for Dylan. He is genuinely very, very upset by this. I hope his teachers and the school understand he is not skiving at all, he has genuine fears about going in.”

Councillor Stewart Hunter, children and families services convener, said: “Our schools are working extremely hard to ensure everyone is safe and that national guidance is followed.

“A number of hygiene and safety measures have been put in place, including the staggering of breaks and lunchtimes.

“Staff are spending time to explain the situation to our pupils, as we understand what a worrying time this is for them.

“Our schools work extremely closely with public health and when there have been cases in schools, Test and Protect procedures have come into operation. There is always a swift and appropriate response.

“Also, our schools deal with incidents of bullying seriously and will take the appropriate action where necessary.”