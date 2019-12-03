Dying woman is left distraught as beloved campervan is vandalised

A dying woman has been left distraught after her beloved campervan was targeted by sick vandals.

Fi Munro from, Carse of Gowrie, said the vehicle, nicknamed Wini, was vandalised outside her home last week, with the entire passenger side keyed..

Fi, 34, who was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer in January 2016, said: “I waited my whole life to fulfil my dream of owning a campervan. It was only made possible in August when I medically retired at age 34 because of my cancer.

“Buying Wini was such a special moment and one I never thought I’d live to achieve…and now this has happened.

“Someone has keyed the whole passenger side of her bright yellow body.

“I’m so upset – not about the material loss – but about what the van represents for me and the fact that there are people in the world who would be so unkind and behave so cruelly.

“I understand it’s because they have so much pain and trauma themselves and no outlet…that’s what makes me so sad.

“The worst part is it happened in our tiny village, somewhere I thought we were fortunate enough to live in a safe community.”

Fi has praised the response of police in dealing with the incidents – and hopes the crooks are caught soon.

She said: “I’m so grateful to the police who have recorded this as ‘a serious act of vandalism’* and are working to find out who did it.”

Fi has been using her background as a PhD researcher as well as her skills and training in reiki, yoga, crystal therapy and meditation to work as a spiritual life coach and mentor following the devastating news her cancer was incurable.

She had surgery to remove five of her organs, and parts of four more, before the disease went into remission.

However, in January last year she was given the devastating news it had returned — with scans showing tumours on her right lung and left kidney, along with a mass in her abdomen.