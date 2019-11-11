Dying Tayside woman’s cancer treatment thrown into doubt due to general election

A dying Tayside woman has had her petition calling for access to cancer treatment following Brexit thrown into doubt because of the general election.

Fi Munro, 33, from Errol, said she was disappointed by the enforced closure of her petition, which had attracted more than 10,000 signatures.

Fi said: “I was told that because parliament has been dissolved, all business – including petitions – has stopped until after the election.

© Supplied

“This means the website has closed and people will not be able to start or sign petitions.”

Under parliamentary rules, Fi’s petition has reached the threshold for a government response. However, because a new government will be in place after the election it will be up to the new committee to decide whether to fulfil this.

She said: “I think the worst part is that the petition won’t be reopened following the election and that they are suggesting we open a new one.

“Do they not understand the effort the first one took, especially as it was mainly campaigned for by very poorly cancer patients and the people who love them who could be better spending their time making lasting memories together?

“I will continue to do all I can to raise awareness of this issue and to help ensure cancer patients have access to the latest treatments and drug trials.

“I am currently being kept alive by a drug trial so I know how important they are.

“I’m not going to stand back and watch other cancer patients not have access to the same life-prolonging opportunities.”

A House of Commons spokesman said: “This petition has reached the threshold for a government response, though the government can’t respond during an election period. It will be up to the new government to consider a response after the election, and we expect a new petitions committee would push for a government response as soon as possible.

“There will be a new petitions committee elected after the general election which will decide on the operation of the site and its rules.

“The petitions committee staff will make the new committee aware of the complaints we’ve received about this process, and they may want to consider whether any changes can be made in future, but this won’t affect petitions currently on the site.”