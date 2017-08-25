Dying mum, 28, ‘so grateful’ to people of Dundee as more than £5k raised for final holiday

Kind-hearted Dundee folk have raised more than £5,000 to give a dying young mum her most-cherished wish.

The Tele previously told of Laura Gray’s story, revealing how, at the age of only 27, the mum from Lochee received the “devastating” news she had incurable cancer.

She said one of the hardest things she has ever had to do was to tell her girls, Hannah, six and Holly, four, she wasn’t well.

Laura, who was 28 last Sunday, said that when she asked them what they’d like to do, they told her they would love to go to Disneyland Paris.

Laura said that the money pouring in meant that she was already being able to plan the holiday of a lifetime with her daughters.

She added: “My partner, Luke Power, and I have been trying to raise the money to take them.

“We launched a fundraising page and since then and since the story appeared in the Tele, donations have been flooding in.

“It means we can begin to plan our trip.

“Hopefully, it won’t be too long now until we can arrange it. I’m just so grateful to all the generous people who have donated so much money so quickly for us.

“It’s incredible that so much money has already been raised.”

Laura was told last September that she had stage one, grade three, triple negative cancer.

Since then, she has had chemotherapy and lost her hair and her strength.

“I’ve also had a double mastectomy and reconstruction, but was told they couldn’t remove the tumour in my armpit, as it’s wrapped around my blood vessels and nerves,” she added.

“However, I was told that the chemotherapy had killed all the cancer cells.”

Laura said that she had also picked up an infection in her stomach following surgery and had to have a big chunk of tissue removed.

She added: “Then, one day, I woke up and couldn’t use my hand.

“I was told initially that it was nerve damage, but then my oncologist thought the cancer was growing again.

“I have secondary breast cancer and have been told it’s incurable.

“Given the devastating news I received, I would love to be able to have a final, special family holiday with my girls and partner.”

Anyone wishing to donate should click here.