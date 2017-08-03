Dying Dundee woman, 60, says her ‘dignity has been taken away’ by council and NHS

A Dundee woman dying of cancer says she “is being robbed of her dignity” after claiming authorities refused to alter her home.

Jean Christie went to hospital after experiencing shoulder pain.

However, the 60-year-old received “the biggest shock” of her life when she was told by doctors that the pain was due to her having cancer, in particular a shadow on her liver.

After undergoing five rounds of chemotherapy, Jean, from Linlathen, was told the cancer had spread to her lungs and her lymph nodes.

Doctors told her there was now nothing they could do and that she would die in a matter of months. Jean was being cared for by her husband Dennis, 64, but he is now fighting for his life after having three heart attacks last week. He remains unconscious in hospital.

Jean told the Tele she has been “let down” by authorities.

In particular, she claims that she has been left chair-bound at home because authorities will not install a stair lift.

She also claims she is unable to wash without help because she is unable to get in and out of the bath due to mobility issues and she has been refused alterations to her bathroom — including the installation of a shower seat.

Further to this, Jean says she has not been visited by the city council’s occupational therapists. She said: “I feel like I have just been left without any support. I feel like my dignity has been taken away at the end of my life.

“You think people will be there for you when you need it most but it is like they don’t even care. You feel so powerless when you get told you are terminally ill and this has made it even worse. It is like I am being punished for being ill. I just want the council to help me make the most of the little time that I have left.

“I am stuck indoors. I fell the other day and it took four people to get me back on my feet.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside called on Jean to contact them to discuss her concerns. She said: “Due to patient confidentiality, we are unable to give details about Mrs Christie’s care. However, there are a number of health professionals visiting Mrs Christie, including specialist nurses. We’d encourage Mrs Christie to contact our feedback and complaints team to further discuss her concerns.”

A spokeswoman for Dundee City Council said: “We are continuing to offer to provide the appropriate services to assist Mrs Christie in her home.”