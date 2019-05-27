DVLA targets untaxed Dundee vehicles, clamping 25 cars in the city

More than 25 vehicles have been given the iron-boot this week in Dundee as part of a major clampdown on untaxed cars by the DVLA.

Vehicles across the city – including in Lochee and Menzieshill – were slapped with enforcement stickers and clamped during the operation.

DVLA enforcement spokeswoman, Bethan Beasley, confirmed a total of 26 motors had been prevented from driving further after their owners failed to pay the tax due.

She said: “While more than 98% of vehicles on the road are taxed correctly, it is right we take action against those who don’t tax their vehicles and then drive them – otherwise it wouldn’t be fair to those who do the right thing.”

Motorists impacted by this action will now need to pay a release fee of £100 to free their vehicle from the clamp.

If the owner cannot prove that the vehicle is taxed, a £160 surety fee will be required to ensure it is taxed within 15 days of its release.

One motorist said he had noticed vehicles near Kirk Street and Charleston Drive among those that had been targeted.

He said: “I was doing a few deliveries and noticed a van near the multis in Lochee had been clamped, along with another car in Menzieshill.”

He added: “Usually when they are carryout this type of action it’s not just for one or two cars so I’m not surprised to hear it’s 26.”

Ms Beasley added: “We don’t need to spot a vehicle on the road to take enforcement action but if we do, wheel clamping is an effective way to make sure that an untaxed vehicle is not driven on the road.

“It’s never been easier to tax your car – it’s just a few clicks to do it online and you can do it 24 hours a day.

“You can also spread payments across the year by direct debit so there really is no excuse.

“Having your vehicle clamped is expensive.”