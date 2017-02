A 35-year-old man stole DVDs from a Dundee supermarket.

Craig Brown, 35, of no fixed abode, had sentence deferred at the sheriff court after admitting shoplifting.

Brown admitted stealing three DVDs from Tesco, Kingsway West Retail Park, on December 22.

The court heard Brown stole the DVDs to sell because he needed money for a bed for the night.

Sentence was deferred until May 3.