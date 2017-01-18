Dundee are set to decide by the end of the week whether or not to offer Dutch midfielder Kevin Brands a contract at Dens.

The 28-year-old from Go Ahead Eagles arrived for a trial with the Dark Blues late last week.

It had been planned to give him a run-out in a closed-door game on Friday but that outing fell foul of the wintry weather.

Boss Paul Hartley, though, has been able to have a close look at Brands in training and his pedigree suggests he’s capable of doing a job in the Premiership.

Since joining Go Ahead last summer, where he teamed up with his former coach at Volendam, Hans King, he’s made 11 appearances in the Eredivise, the Dutch top flight.

However, now he’s been told he can find another club and was not required to return to Holland for the 3-1 defeat at the hands of AZ Alkmaar on Sunday.

That result left them rooted to the bottom of the top flight and apparently doomed to relegation.

If Dundee like what they’ve seen of Brands, he could be fixed up in time to be in the squad for Saturday’s Scottish Cup clash with St Mirren at Dens Park.

The home team will go into that one with virtually a full squad to pick from.

Only long-term absentee James McPake will be unavailable and, while the club captain remains some way away from the first team, he should be involved in Development League action soon.

“We don’t have anyone on the treatment table and going into the second half of the season that’s good news,” said the manager.

Meanwhile, former Dens boss Alex Rae has been linked with the vacant manager’s job at Hartlepool United.

The English League Two outfit parted company with former Aberdeen star Craig Hignett at the weekend and currently stand just four points above the drop zone.

Rae, in charge of team matters at Dens between 2006 and 2008, has been out of football since he was sacked by St Mirren in October.

He still has links with the north- east of England from his time as a player at Sunderland, but faces competition for the job from several other candidates.

They include another popular figure from that area in the shape of ex-Newcastle United goalkeeper Steve Harper.

Tickets for Saturday’s tie at Dens are still available from the club shop.