A green-fingered couple have launched a Dutch-inspired plant business – and a city centre pop-up shop.

Chris Lyon and Eliza Serban, who have been together for eight years, opened a house-plant store online last month.

The indoor business, which the two have christened the Botanist and the Bee, has quickly expanded into a pop-up shop on Whitehall Street.

It was inspired by the couple’s experiences living in the Netherlands, where they noticed the huge popularity of indoor plants.

Chris said: “I went over to live in Amsterdam for work in January after taking a job there.

“The plan was for Eliza to get a job over there – she’s a qualified architect.

“Unfortunately, there was a bit of a job shortage and nobody was really building new buildings or anything, so we kind of had to re-evaluate.

“We decided that we wanted to do something that was for us, and we noticed how popular these potted plant shops are.

“Over in the Netherlands they have them everywhere, there’s like one on every street, but there doesn’t seem to be any here.”

The couple spoke with a few friends involved in Amsterdam’s plant industry before deciding to set up their own store back home.

At first, they did all their work through the internet, storing over 500 plants at Chris’s parents’ house and delivering them to customers throughout the week.

Meanwhile, the shop is open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, with Chris and Eliza doing the majority of the work, while still keeping up with their day jobs.

Chris added: “The reception we’ve had from the beginning is really really good.

“We decided to expand out a bit because it gives us premises to run things out of and attract passing trade.

“My dad is part of a group which owns a few buildings in Dundee, including the old Blackadders one which has been abandoned for a while, so we decided to take the opportunity with both hands.

“We did expect it to be a little less busy in the town centre, especially with Covid and that, but even still you hear about these success stories and we want to try and be one of those.

“We’d like to be open more days, but right now we both have our day-to-day jobs, I work for an e-commerce group and my girlfriend is currently a Covid tracer.

“Maybe in the coming months one of us might be able to go part-time or quit fully, we’ll just need to see how things go.

“Right now things are looking pretty good. I think that we offer something that you can’t find anywhere else in Dundee right now.”