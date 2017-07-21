White dust left from road resurfacing is still plaguing residents of a Dundee street — three weeks after the original work was completed.

People living on a stretch of Perth Road near Harris Academy previously complained of plumes of dust being kicked up by passing cars after road maintenance work was carried out.

The white dust still covers sections of the road and pavement, with Dundee City Council’s road maintenance partnership conceding the residue was “in excess of what was expected and planned”.

Workers are trying to get rid of the dust by regularly dampening down and sweeping the area, but West End councillor Fraser Macpherson is calling for the situation to be “urgently rectified”.

He said: “Nearly three weeks on and the situation is still totally unsatisfactory. The pavement in particular is still covered in a fine dust.

“How this can be considered an acceptable standard of work is completely beyond me.

“Lessons really do need to be learned from this and I have asked the road maintenance partnership to take immediate steps to improve the Perth Road situation by dealing with any remaining dust, particularly on the pavement.”

A spokesman for the road maintenance partnership said steps are being taken to bring the dust under control.