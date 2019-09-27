Duo walking from Dundee to Perth to raise money for cancer charity

Two Perth men are putting their best feet forward on Monday to raise money in the fight to combat prostate cancer.

Bayne Shaw and Brian Cooper are setting out from the Blend coffee house in Dundee’s Reform Street in the morning and walking to the Perth branch on Old High Street.

However, they aren’t taking the direct route along the A90 Dundee to Perth road as Brian explains.

He said: “We are going via the back roads, Dundee to Invergowrie and then to Longforgan.

“From there we are heading for Grange and then Errol.

“Then it is on to St Madoes before pounding out the last of the miles to Perth.”

Brian, a support practitioner, added: “The nearest I have done to this was a 10k walk in Glasgow’s Pollok Park. So this will be a whole new challenge for me.

“However, I walk a lot, so am in decent shape, covering a few miles every day.”

Bayne said: “I have walked from Dundee to Perth before and I also did the 26.2 miles of the Moonwalk, so I’m confident of going the distance again on Monday.”

The pair are members of Perth Church of the Nazarene and are no strangers to raising money and giving up their time for good causes.

Brian added: “It will be a tiring walk but it’s one we are keen to accomplish.

“We will have to put our feet up for a wee while afterwards but we are determined to do what we can to raise as much as we can to combat this awful condition.”

In Britain, more than 47,500 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year, 129 men every day.

Every 45 minutes one man dies from prostate cancer and that totals more than 11,500 men every year. One in eight will be diagnosed with the disease in their lifetime.

At the moment, there are around 400,000 men living with and having recovered from the condition.