Forfar father and son to cycle 220 miles for Archie Foundation

A father and son duo are to take on a mammoth cycling challenge and raise funds for charity.

Pierre Bernard, 46, and his son Oliver, 12, from Forfar, are taking on a 220-mile cycle from Inverness to Glasgow to raise funds for the Archie Foundation and Forfar Academy Support Hub.

Oliver, who attends Forfar Academy, has a chromosome duplication and borderline learning disabilities and gets support from the hub while at school.

He has also been in and out of hospital over the years, including for operations under general anaesthetic, which is why he wants to give something back.

Pierre said: “Oliver is a really keen cyclist. It is something that he enjoys. He also likes to raise funds for different organisations. We thought this would be a good opportunity to bring both together.

“It’s something that’s a bit of a challenge for both of us. I like to cycle. I’m really looking forward to getting out there and Oliver is looking forward to taking part.”

Pierre added: “Oliver moved to the academy last year and struggled with mainstream classes.”

He then had classes in the hub until he was able to integrate back into mainstream.

Pierre explained the hub provides assistance in the classes if Oliver needs it. They also have sensory areas and if he displays challenging behaviour they provide space for him to be able to calm down.

Oliver cycles twice a week with the Discovery Cycle Club.

The duo are hoping to raise £1,000 which will be split between the two groups. They will set off on July 6 and will be camping for the majority of their adventure.

Sarah Johnston, of Archie, said: “It is fantastic to hear about Pierre and Oliver raising funds. I hope everyone can really get behind the two of them and help raise as much money as possible for sick children.

“We wish the both of them all the very best on their epic trip.”

To support Pierre and Oliver, visit their fundraising page on the Just Giving website.