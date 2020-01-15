Duo show interest in Dark Blues attacking midfielder Josh Todd

Josh Todd’s time at Dundee may be coming to an end, the Tele understands.

The midfielder has been attracting interest from other clubs with Greenock Morton and Falkirk keen to add the versatile attacker to their squads for the second half of the season.

With game time limited at Dens Park, the 25-year-old is understood to want to speak to other clubs about a move.

Signed by Jim McIntyre on a pre-contract deal this time last year from Queen of the South, Todd has struggled to force his way into current boss James McPake’s starting XI.

The Englishman has made only three starts in the league this campaign, the last being in the 1-1 draw at Arbroath at the start of December.

Generally used as a substitute for the Dark Blues, Todd hasn’t been able to make the impact he would have liked off the bench and, with interest from other clubs, may feel it is time for a switch.

The attacker was signed after an impressive season at Palmerston in the Championship last year, where he scored five times in 30 appearances and played a vital role for the Doonhamers as they narrowly avoided relegation.

He also played for St Mirren and Dumbarton in the Championship and that experience for teams like Ton, who are battling to stay in the second tier, and the Bairns, who are trying to find a way out of League One, make him an attractive prospect.

In his time so far at Dens, Todd has played 18 times.

Meanwhile, tickets are on sale for Saturday’s Scottish Cup clash with Motherwell.

Adult briefs are £20 with concessions/juveniles £15 on the day – juveniles are £10 if pre-purchased.