A duo from Dundee are running Race for Life in memory of a family member who died from cancer.

Kaye Garthley, 45, lost her seven-year fight with the disease at her home in the Coldside area of the city.

She had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009, which eventually spread to her spine and liver before ultimately affecting her brain.

She lost her battle with the disease last year.

Now, her sister Debbie Booth, 51, and cousin Tracy Smith, 48, are set to take on Cancer Research’s 5k Race for Life in her memory.

Tracy said that they had discussed the possibility of doing Race for Life together when Kaye was first diagnosed.

She said: “It was one of these things that we just never got round to doing.

“When Kaye passed away we decided that was it — we were going to do it.

“We aren’t runners so we are sticking to the 5k race.”

Despite conceding that they have never taken part in anything similar before, Debbie said that the way that Kaye battled her illness was motivation to tackle the distance.

She said: “It is something that was important to Kaye and we are doing it to keep her memory alive – as well as raising much needed funds for the charity. Kaye went through so much with her illness and she never complained once.

“Doing a 5k run is nothing compared to what she went through.

“She coped with a lot more than that.”

In the aftermath of her diagnosis, and throughout her illness, Kaye launched several fundraisers herself.

According to Cancer Research, cancer survival rates have doubled over the past 40 years — and fundraising plays a very important role in that.

People who want to contribute to the pair’s effort can visit Tracy’s fundraising page.