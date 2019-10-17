Duo facing drugs charge after raid on property in Polepark area

A man and woman have been charged in connection with alleged drugs offences following a raid on a house.

Residents on Edward Street, in the Polepark area, said a number of officers entered an address near the junction with Forest Park Place last week.

A 37-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were both charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The revelation comes after the Tele confirmed police were carrying out an investigation into alleged activity at a property in that area.

A resident, who declined to be named, said two police vans had been spotted nearby from around 10am on October 8.

Officers were seen leaving an address which had been raided previously according to tenants.

Hillcrest Homes, which manages the semi-detached properties, had previously confirmed it was aware of the “ongoing issues”.

The firm has been working with police throughout the inquiry.

A spokeswoman for Hillcrest said the firm was unable to comment on last week’s raid.

She added: “We have been working with tenants at Edward Street to resolve ongoing issues that we have been made aware of.

“Due to the nature of the issues, we are unable to comment on details.”

She added: “We would encourage tenants to continue to report anything that causes them distress to our customer services team to allow us to work together to provide a resolution.”

A police spokeswoman said: “A warrant was executed at an address on Edward Street, Dundee, on Tuesday October 8 2019.

“A 37-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman have both been charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal and both are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.”