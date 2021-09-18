Dunfermline Tesco: Police respond to second ‘suspicious package’ report

Police responded to a report of a “potentially suspicious package” at the Tesco store in Dunfermline on Saturday morning.

This follows a similar report last Sunday afternoon, when an incident response unit and fire engines rushed to the supermarket on Winterthur Lane.

It is not clear if the two incidents are connected.

Police have confirmed that enquires are ongoing.

Second report in a week

The nature of the package has not been revealed – and police have not confirmed which area of the store it was found.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.20 am on Saturday, 18 September, officers were called to a supermarket in the Winterthur Lane area of Dunfermline, following a report of a potentially suspicious package.

“The package was checked over and there was no risk to the public and enquiries into the matter are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service told The Courier it was a police matter and has not confirmed further details.

Tesco has been approached for comment.