Dunfermline ‘superheroes’ raise a soaring £7000 in skydiving fundraiser for sick kids

A team of costume-clad superheroes from Dunfermline have soared through the sky at 10,000ft to raise money for children in hospital.

The band of heroes, including Spiderman, Superman, Captain America and Wolverine, have raised over £7000 for ECHC (Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity) as part of their skydiving challenge.

The group, known locally as the ‘Dunfermline Superheroes‘ initially began during last years lockdown, where they made their mark bringing cheer to friends and neighbours during difficult times.

Since teaming up, the local heroes have raised over £17,000 in total for ECHC through a number of fundraising challenges, including a 22-mile run from Dunfermline to the Sick Kids in Edinburgh.

Head-to-toe in superhero gear

The group made the plunge into the air dressed head-to-toe in their superhero gear in Glenrothes on Sunday at Skydive St Andrews.

Dave Roper, aka Duloch Spiderman, said: “I’ve done a couple of skydives before so I had an idea of what to expect, but that doesn’t stop the nerves coming when you’re sitting on the edge of a plane, 10,000ft up in the air, preparing to jump!

“There’s nothing more exhilarating than freefalling though – it’s a mind-blowing experience and I would recommend anyone to do it.

“I loved the opportunity to be able to jump out a plane dressed as Spiderman and to do it with such a fantastic team.

“The support from ECHC on the day was amazing and we are thrilled to have raised over £7000 to help children and young people at the new Sick Kids hospital.”

Amy Russell, sports challenge fundraiser at ECHC, which supports the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People (RHCYP), said the charity are grateful to have the support of the well-known Dunfermline Superheroes.

Amy said: “We are enormously privileged and grateful to have the support of the Dunfermline Superheroes — what a fitting challenge for them and it was brilliant to see them all parachute down in full costume.

“It is the generosity of our wonderful supporters like the superheroes that has enabled us to continue our vital work of ensuring children and young people have a positive hospital experience throughout the pandemic and beyond.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to them for their bravery and fearlessness!”