Dunfermline primary second Fife school to close due to coronavirus

A Dunfermline school struck by Covid-19 has been closed for the remainder of the term.

The number of people linked with Carnegie Primary School to test positive for coronavirus has risen to seven.

It is the second school in the region to close due to the virus this term, following Sinclairtown Primary School, in Kirkcaldy.

More infections have also been confirmed at other schools in Fife and a nursery in Dundee.

Another person at Beath High School, in Cowdenbeath, has tested positive, bringing the total there to four, as has a second member of staff at Jessie Porter Nursery, in Dundee.

Single cases have also been confirmed at Canongate Primary School, in St Andrews, Donibristle Primary School, Dalgety Bay, and the nursery at Foulford Primary School.

Announcing the closure of Carnegie Primary School on Tuesday evening, NHS Fife said: “A total of seven individuals with links to the school have now been confirmed as positive for the virus.

“Following further investigation and risk assessment, a decision has been taken to close the school building from today… due to staffing issues.”

The school will remain closed until after the holiday, reopening on October 26, however, the nursery remains open.

Children in classes P1C and P3B have been added to a list of pupils required to isolate, which includes those in P1A, P1/2, P2/3, P5/6 and P6B.

A number of members of staff are also now isolating.

Assurance was given that remote learning will be in place for the remainder of the term.

The P6/7 composite class at Canongate, P7 class at Donibristle and children in Bumblebee rooms one and two at the nursery are required to isolate as a precaution.

Parents were directed for more information to questions and answers on the council’s website and a local online support hub created to provide information on testing and updates on the pandemic.

A reminder was issued that anyone with symptoms of the virus – a fever, new and continuous cough, or a loss or change in the sense of taste or smell – should arrange testing using the UK Government Citizens’ Portal or by calling 0800 028 2816.