Police launch sex attack probe at Dunfermline park as forensics comb the area

By Neil Henderson and Alasdair Clark
September 6, 2021, 1:01 pm Updated: September 6, 2021, 3:59 pm

Police have launched an investigation after a woman was sexually assaulted in a Dunfermline park.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday at Pittencrieff Park – with forensics teams seen combing the area throughout the day.

Police say a 42-year-old woman reported being the victim of a sexual assault just before 12.30am.

The suspect is described as a man of slim build, who is in his early to mid 20s, and about 6ft tall with dark hair.

Forensics teams have been at the scene for most of the day

At the time of the incident, he was wearing pink or red shorts and possibly a hat.

Detective Inspector Kelly McEwan, of Police Scotland’s Fife CID, said: “Inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and we are appealing to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation.

“If you were in the area or noticed anyone matching this description around the time of the incident, please come forward and speak to officers.

“I would also ask anyone with possible dascham or CCTV footage of the surrounding areas to contact police with any footage that may be of significance.”

Police said a 42-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted

Officers at the scene donned white suits before they were seen loading evidence bags into a van in the park, which is located next to Dunfermline Abbey.

A section of secluded pathway, located close to the burn with runs through the lower park, was also sealed off.

Dunfermline park sealed off by police

One visitor to the park said she had been directed away from the network of lower paths within the beauty spot.

She said: “I often walk my dog in the park, especially near the burn as it’s often quieter with less people.

“However the police have much of it taped off and I was directed away by a police officer.”