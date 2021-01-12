Dunfermline interested in Dundee United forward Cammy Smith

Dunfermline are interested in bringing Cammy Smith to East End Park.

The Dundee United forward is currently on loan with Ayr United, who are also keen to keep him.

And it is understood the 25-year-old has an offer from America to consider as well.

Smith, formerly of Aberdeen and St Mirren, isn’t in Tannadice boss Micky Mellon’s plans.

His current loan with Ayr is due to expire at the end of the month.

Smith scored nine goals in 53 games over two spells with the Tangerines, the most memorable being the sixth in their 6-2 derby win over Dundee on their way to the Championship title last season.

He also spent time on loan at Irish side Dundalk at the start of last year and has scored three goals for Ayr this term.