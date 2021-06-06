Dunfermline flat fire prompts large emergency response

A fire at a flat in Dunfermline prompted a large-scale emergency response on Sunday, with specialist ambulance crews on scene.

Firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze but remain at the scene with thermal imaging cameras to make the property safe.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed two hose reel appliances had been mobilised to the ground floor flat on Leys Park Road.

They said that all persons had been accounted for after four breathing apparatus teams were deployed.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 6.12 pm on Sunday, June 6 to reports of a fire within a ground floor flat in Leys Park Road Dunfermline.

“Operations Control mobilised three appliances to the scene, and firefighters extinguished the fire.

“One casualty was handed into the care of paramedics, crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”

Locals reported crews from the Scottish Ambulance Service special operations response team had also been in attendance.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

No update was available on the person injured in the incident.