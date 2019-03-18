Dunfermline eventually say sorry to fans for late call off of Dundee United game

Dunfermline have apologised to fans after the late call-off of Saturday’s Championship clash with Dundee United.

United were already at East End Park and most of their travelling support were close to completing their journey when the game was called off just 90 minutes before kick-off.

That was despite the Pars insisting from first thing in the morning that, despite heavy snow and torrential rain, the pitch would be fine.

When, however, match referee David Lowe inspected the pitch at around 1.30pm it took him no more than a couple of minutes to give the snow-covered surface the thumbs down because it was waterlogged.

That saw the United squad get straight back on the team bus and depart within minutes.

The news was too late for some fans of both clubs and they arrived at the stadium to find there was to be no game.

Other than confirm the game was off, referee Lowe declined to comment further.

And, initially, the home club also refused to provide an explanation.

Later, however, they did make a statement via their official website.

“Following the cancellation of this afternoon’s match against Dundee United, DAFC would like to apologise to all home and away supporters who have been inconvenienced by the call off at 1.30pm,” it read.

“Our ground staff and officials have been in since 8.30 this morning and we have been in dialogue with the SPFL since then.

“The weather conditions proved extremely difficult to predict with snow, sleet and then rain causing our pitch to ultimately become waterlogged, despite preparatory work being carried out yesterday.”