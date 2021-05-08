Dunfermline constituency held by SNP’s Shirley-Anne Somerville

The SNP’s Shirley-Anne Somerville has retained her seat in Dunfermline – doubling her majority in the process.

Ms Somerville enjoyed a second victory, winning 20,048 votes and securing a majority of 8,664.

She said she was “absolutely honoured” to be able to continue to represent her community and support the comeback from Covid-91.

“My priority, regardless of whether they voted for me or indeed didn’t vote at all, is to make sure I represent all of them to the best of my ability for another term,” she said.

The election outcome for the SNP was, she added, testimony to its “positive campaign”, policies and Nicola Sturgeon’s leadership and would give the Scottish Parliament a “very, very strong voice”.

She said: “We are determined to move forward with our independence referendum but our first priority absolutely has to be the Covid pandemic and moving forward with that crisis but when we are looking at the recovery the independence referendum must be part of that recovery.”

Julie MacDougall secured 11,384 votes for Labour, while the Conservative candidate Roz McCall took 6,314 and Liberal Democrat Aude Boubaker-Calder 3,196.

Ms Boubaker-Calder was absent from the count as she was about to give birth.

Eleven days overdue, she announced on Saturday morning that she was to be induced.

Her husband James Calder fought the constituency for the Liberal Democrats five years ago, securing 3,156 votes.

Voter turnout for the constituency was 63.34%.