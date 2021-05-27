Thursday, May 27th 2021 Show Links
How Dunfermline Athletic supporters designed new Norrie McCathie-inspired home shirt

By Alan Temple
May 27, 2021, 11:27 am Updated: May 27, 2021, 12:36 pm
© Supplied by Dunfermline AthleticDunfermline Athletic home shirt
Kitted out: Declan McManus.

A band of lucky Dunfermline Athletic fans helped to create the Fife club’s “spectacular” new home shirt, it has been revealed.

A host of well known faces from the East End Park terraces were invited to contribute to the design process over the past eight months — with everything from kit trends to the amount of stripes debated.

The group then perused mock-ups and were involved in Zoom calls as the finer details were thrashed out. Face-to-face meetings were then able to take place when restrictions eased.

And the final product was unveiled this on Wednesday evening, with the away shirt set to follow on Thursday.

The home shirt contains elements of the 1995/96 design — including tell-tale red flourishes — in homage to the late, great Pars captain Norrie McCathie, who tragically passed away 25 years ago.

Dunfermline Athletic home shirt
Kevin O’Hara sports the new Dunfermline Athletic home shirt.

Andy Barrowman, the former Dunfermline striker who is now a senior brand manager with the kit’s manufacturer, Joma, said: “From early on in the design process, I had high expectations on this one but, I must say, it’s even more spectacular in the flesh.”

