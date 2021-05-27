A band of lucky Dunfermline Athletic fans helped to create the Fife club’s “spectacular” new home shirt, it has been revealed.

A host of well known faces from the East End Park terraces were invited to contribute to the design process over the past eight months — with everything from kit trends to the amount of stripes debated.

The group then perused mock-ups and were involved in Zoom calls as the finer details were thrashed out. Face-to-face meetings were then able to take place when restrictions eased.

📣 @1885Ben with more about our new home kit 👀 pic.twitter.com/fIUl31KlCN — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) May 26, 2021

And the final product was unveiled this on Wednesday evening, with the away shirt set to follow on Thursday.

The home shirt contains elements of the 1995/96 design — including tell-tale red flourishes — in homage to the late, great Pars captain Norrie McCathie, who tragically passed away 25 years ago.

Andy Barrowman, the former Dunfermline striker who is now a senior brand manager with the kit’s manufacturer, Joma, said: “From early on in the design process, I had high expectations on this one but, I must say, it’s even more spectacular in the flesh.”