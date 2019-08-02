Dunfermline 2-2 Dundee: Johnson penalties save Dark Blues

Two Danny Johnson penalties saved Dundee from opening day defeat as James McPake’s side drew 2-2 at Dunfermline.

The Pars raced into a 2-0 lead as the Dark Blues struggled with the pace and ability of former Dundee United attacker Ryan Dow and team-mate Kevin Nisbet as the pair set one another up in the 13th and 35th minutes respectively.

Nisbet cracked the woodwork before Dundee got an undeserved lifeline seconds before the break as Dow was adjudged to have handled in the area. Danny Johnson stepped up to score his second in two games for the Dark Blues.

Referee Greg Aitken gave Dundee a second spot-kick in controversial fashion with 15 minutes remaining as Lee Ashcroft tackled Johnson in the area.

He pointed to the spot and Johnson made it three goals in his first two Dundee appearances to win a point for his side.

For full reaction, grab an Evening Telegraph tomorrow.

Dundee: Hamilton, Kerr, McGhee, Forster, Meekings, Marshall, Byrne, Robertson, McGowan, Nelson, Johnson.

Subs: Ferrie, Todd, McDaid, Moore, Cameron, Mulligan, Cunningham.

Dunfermline: Scully, Comrie, Martin, Murray, Ashcroft, Beadling, Dow, Nisbet, Paton, Coley, McCann.

Subs: Gill, Lang, Ryan, Morrison, Allan, Edwards, Todd.

Attendance: 5,227