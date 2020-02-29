Dunfermline 2-0 Dundee United: Terrors toil in Fife as Pars triumph

Dunfermline strikeforce Kevin Nisbet and Jonathan Afolabi put league leaders Dundee United to the sword as their goals saw the Pars rise to sixth.

Championship table-toppers United were poor on a blustery afternoon at East End Park as goals from Nisbet and Afolabi either side of half time brought Dunfermline their first win over the Tangerines since August 2018.

United showed one change from last Friday’s 2-1 Championship win over Inverness as Ian Harkes replaced Calum Butcher, out with a groin problem, in the centre of the park.

Butcher’s absence was felt with the Terrors under the cosh in the early stages at a windy East End as they struggled to defend their box from set-pieces.

A Benjamin Siegrist fumble sent hearts racing, while Nisbet and Afolabi were causing problems without creating anything clear-cut in the opening 10 minutes.

Afolabi flashed an effort across goal on 12 minutes with the first real effort of the match, however, he may have been better cutting back to a waiting Dom Thomas.

On 18 minutes, strike partner Nisbet rifled a volley out for a throw-in as he bore down on goal.

Three minutes later, the Tangerines had their first opening of the match as Rakish Bingham fired over from a neat Liam Smith cut-back.

However, it was the Pars who took the lead on 26 minutes as Nisbet got on the end of a beautifully-flighted Kyle Turner ball to loop a header over a despairing Siegrist for his 23rd goal of the season.

The game was stopped momentarily for the Pars’ Euan Murray to receive on-pitch treatment after taking an Harkes boot to the head as the American tried to clear a corner.

United were struggling to create as the game approached half time, with Nisbet threatening to double both his and Dunfermline’s tally, if not for two terrific saving tackles from Paul Watson.

Lawrence Shankland shot straight at Owain Fon Williams in the home goal from a deep Jamie Robson delivery in the last action before the interval.

The second period started much like most of the first, with the Fifers on top and Nisbet the dangerman.

Bursting through the heart of the Terrors defence on 49 minutes, the 22-year-old crashed a thudding effort off the post in a further scare for the visitors.

Drifting in off the left two minutes later, Louis Appere placed a shot just beyond Fon Williams’ post with Scotland U/21 boss Scot Gemmill watching on in the stand.

On the hour mark, though, the Pars dominance showed as they made it 2-0 through Afolabi. The on-loan Celtic striker tapped home Thomas’ cross from the right to spark pandemonium in the home stands.

It was no less than he and his side deserved for their display as, even with the introductions of Paul McMullan and Declan Glass, United continued to toil at both ends of the pitch.

It seemed there was no reward coming for the near 2,500 Arabs who made the journey through from Dundee, with Afolabi going close to extending the lead shortly after his goal.

Sadly for star man Nisbet, his afternoon was cut short by injury on 75 minutes as he was replaced by Tom Beadling.

Afolabi had a penalty claim turned away by referee Graham Beaton after he collided with Watson on the edge of the box before Shankland nodded narrowly over from a deep McMullan delivery with nine minutes to go.

McMullan again was the spark as his rolled ball into the front post was almost inadvertently turned home by a combination of Shankland and the Pars defence.

His efforts were the best United could muster late on as they fell to defeat and their inconsistent form persists.

Dunfermline XI (4-4-2): Fon Williams (GK), Comrie (Martin 16), Ashcroft, Devine, Murray; Ross (Thomson 67), Paton, Turner, Thomas; Afolabi, Nisbet (Beadling 77).

Subs not used: Gill (GK), Edwards, Todd and McCann.

Dundee United XI (4-2-3-1): Siegrist (GK), Smith, Watson, Connolly (C), Robson; Powers, Harkes (Glass 61); Bingham (Sporle 79), Pawlett (McMullan 54), Appere; Shankland.

Subs not used: Deniz (GK), Reynolds, Freeman and Neilson.

Referee: Graham Beaton.

Att: 6,261 (2,490 United fans).